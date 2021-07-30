Application Deadline for East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission Extended to Aug. 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, July 13, the East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1503, which will establish an 11-member Independent Police Oversight Commission for the City of East Lansing.

However, they need to fill the positions on the board before work can begin. The deadline to apply for a spot on the commission has been extended to Aug. 6.

East Lansing Police are at the center of a comprehensive study on how officers interact with people, specifically people of color, and whether the city ultimately needs a police oversight commission.

The committee did research on multiple complaints filed about East Lansing police officers involving these racial disparities, but some data was hard to find. Chris Root is a member of the study committee.

“There was very little public information available about police interactions with the public in East Lansing,” Root said. “For example, we had no information about who was being arrested or accurate information about the use of force.”

The committee wants a potential police oversight commission to investigate the training that police officers receive, provide summaries of use-of-force, and share encounters with individuals in crisis and juveniles. Chuck Grigsby is Committee Chair.

“These have been complex, social structural issues that people are really on one side or the other in some ways. It really took a tremendous effort to come up with recommendations that are realistic,” Grigsby said.

Those interested in applying have been given more time to get applications in.

The application deadline for the City of East Lansing’s Independent Police Oversight Commission has been extended to Friday, Aug. 6. Community members interested in serving on the Commission can find an online application at THIS LINK.

