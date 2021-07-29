Advertisement

Will Scherzer Be Traded?

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the fourth inning of the...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know
Lansing man arrested, charged for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
Ingham Co. changes traffic stop policy
Ingham County no longer pursuing criminal charges for people pulled over in non-public-safety stops

Latest News

Linebacker Demario Davis (56) is among the New Orleans Saints’ offseason additions. Above,...
Jets Come to Deal With Wilson
Basketball
Pelicans’ Hayes Faces Legal Issues
NCAA Baseball
Blue Jays Acquire Closing Pitcher
Vols and NBA Draft
NBA Draft Begins at 8 O’clock