Will Scherzer Be Traded?

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.