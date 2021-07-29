Advertisement

Who’s next? Jodie Whittaker to leave ‘Doctor Who’ in 2022

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the...
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the United States and Romania's Simona Halep on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. The BBC said Thursday July 29, 2021, that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the Doctor Who science fiction series next year, but before leaving Whittaker will appear in a new six-episode series in 2021 and three special episodes in 2022.(Source: AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — It’s time for another “Doctor Who” regeneration.

The BBC said Thursday that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022.

The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extra-terrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963.

“Doctor Who” ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Since then, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker, who took over in 2017.

Chibnall, who took the reins at the same time, said he and Whittaker “made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast.”

Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander (“It’s a Sin”), Vicky McClure (“Line of Duty”) and Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know
Lansing man arrested, charged for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
Ingham Co. changes traffic stop policy
Ingham County no longer pursuing criminal charges for people pulled over in non-public-safety stops

Latest News

The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen suffers rare spinal injury during surfing lesson
Michigan Attorney General reissues consumer alerts following severe weather
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday