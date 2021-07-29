Advertisement

Two more health systems mandate employee virus vaccinations

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two of Michigan’s largest health systems are requiring all employees and doctors at their hospitals to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Spectrum Health, a 14-hospital network, and eight-hospital Beaumont Health announced the mandates Wednesday. At least five major hospital systems in the state have announced such requirements. Both Spectrum and Beaumont say their requirements will go into effect after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the current vaccines. Three vaccines currently have emergency use authorization. Both hospital systems point to the delta variant, a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus.

