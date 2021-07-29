Pelicans’ Hayes Faces Legal Issues

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after a struggle with officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute. A police statement says officers found Hayes in the front yard of a home early Wednesday and ordered him to stay outside but he repeatedly tried to get in and a struggle ensued. Officers used a Taser and other force before handcuffing him.

