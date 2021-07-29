Advertisement

NBA Draft Begins at 8 O’clock

Vols and NBA Draft
Vols and NBA Draft(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons are expected to choose Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham Thursday night with the first overall pick in the NBA draft. It begins at 8 o’clock on ESPN. Over two rounds 60 players will be chosen. The Pistons have three second round picks. Michigan State’s Aaron Henry is expected to be chosen in the second round and Michigan’s Franz Wagner may well be chosen in the first round. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is considered a possible second round pick.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the...
Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know
Lansing man arrested, charged for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon
Ingham Co. changes traffic stop policy
Ingham County no longer pursuing criminal charges for people pulled over in non-public-safety stops

Latest News

Linebacker Demario Davis (56) is among the New Orleans Saints’ offseason additions. Above,...
Jets Come to Deal With Wilson
Basketball
Pelicans’ Hayes Faces Legal Issues
NCAA Baseball
Blue Jays Acquire Closing Pitcher
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the fourth inning of the...
Will Scherzer Be Traded?