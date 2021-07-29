NBA Draft Begins at 8 O’clock

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons are expected to choose Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham Thursday night with the first overall pick in the NBA draft. It begins at 8 o’clock on ESPN. Over two rounds 60 players will be chosen. The Pistons have three second round picks. Michigan State’s Aaron Henry is expected to be chosen in the second round and Michigan’s Franz Wagner may well be chosen in the first round. Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is considered a possible second round pick.

