Michigan State Police recognizes value of K9 units

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police dogs lay their lives on the line every day just as much as the officers who handle them. Michigan State Police Canine Trooper Eric Morrow said he and his 3-year-old dog Milo have responded to over 300 calls for service in the past year.

Milo is trained in tracking human scents and detecting narcotics. He’s part of one of 40 state police canine teams. He can search vehicles, homes, system search warrants, and a lot more.

As part of his training, Morrow will hide a training aid, which looks identical to a gun. Milo is able to detect human scent on the training aid quickly. Keeping up with training tactics like this helps in real-life situations. But sometimes tragedy strikes and the K9′s s are hurt while on duty. This happened to two dogs this past week. State police k-9 rex was killed by a suspected intoxicated driver on m-10 near Detroit Sunday. Over in West Michigan Wednesday, Van Buren County Sheriff K9 Kona was stabbed three times by a wanted fugitive in Gobles.

Morrow said, “Protecting our dogs at a scene all start with backup and other officers at the scene being our eyes and ears. When we’re out doing our searches we’re mainly focused on the dog, so any backup or officers we have are our eyes and ears to help me and my partner.”

Kona was treated and released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

