Michigan Attorney General reissues consumer alerts following severe weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather swept through Southwest Michigan overnight, bringing down trees and leaving thousands without power in the area. Fortunately, it missed much of the areas where it could have caused the most destruction, but unfortunately any time cleanup efforts are underway scammers look to take advantage of the situation.

In response, Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued two major consumer alerts. The first is her advice for homeowners, the second is advice for anyone after severe weather.

To homeowners Nessel wrote that, whatever the type of disaster, the rush to repair one’s home often leads to otherwise careful consumers to make decisions they would not normally make. She advised homeowners to take some time to absorb what has happened to avoid making a rash decision. When the time comes to repair, she advised homeowners to carefully review their insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered. She also said to do homework before hiring a home repair contractor, get everything in writing, not to pay in cash and to never pay the bill in full upfront.

Utility imposter scams are another major concern.

Nessel advised that, when contacted by someone claiming to be with a utility company, customers ask for an estimated restoration time. Legitimate utility companies track their own crews and are able to provide customers an idea of when the service will be fixed. If the caller provides an estimate, cross check that with your company’s outage map online.

She added that if they left a message, customers should not use the number left in the message to call them back. Instead, they should look up the company’s number and call that to ensure they are talking with an actual company representative. And, of course, she advised to never provide payment information over the phone.

“Education and awareness are the best tools we have to fight against bad actors looking to take advantage of those experiencing hardship,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe a business or individual is engaging in fraudulent behavior in response to the severe weather.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.