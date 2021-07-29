Local dance team racks up national awards

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Studio H Dance Team in Mason might have needed a U-Haul to bring all their awards back from the rainbow national dance competition in Tennessee.

“We were honestly blown away with how well they did, it’s been kind of a crazy year, there’s been lots of challenges,” said studio owner Hayley Kosloski.

5 National Championships, 25 National Double Platinum Awards, 7 National Platinum Awards, and a Grand Finale National Championship.

“It’s so crazy, especially after the year we had with everything being shut down, and not being to dance in a normal year, which was very hard for both of us,” said dancer Abbie Wasson.

Like all teams in Michigan and across the country, the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on their training.

Their season, normally year round, was cut off over the winter for weeks.

“That shut us down for a while right in the peak of our training, so that was really tough,” said Kosloski.

But hard work in person and on zoom paid off.

“It was kind of like we picked up right where we left off, the kids were ready to go, they knew they had a lot of things to do and they were ready to do them all,” said instructor Chelsea Tinney.

The dancers saw the time off as a motivator and a reason to bring home the gold.

“I was really thankful that I had dance throughout all of this,” said Dancer Sydney Butler. “I feel like nationals going as well as it did with awards and normal competition was icing on the cake.”

And to have everyone they loved showing there support made it that much better.

“The atmosphere with all of our dance, families and all of our friends who come,” said Wasson and Butler chimed in, “That was just really nice after being separated for so long, it was so nice to come together and to have that.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.