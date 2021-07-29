LCC forgives years of student debt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many, the decision of whether or not to further their education is as much about the financial investment as it is about the time and energy investment required to get a degree. And for those with outstanding student debt, the idea of completing their degree can seem downright daunting.

Now, for students of Lansing Community College (LCC), that’s changing. The college is forgiving student debt from fall 2017 through spring 2021, giving students a chance to pick up where they left off in their education.

The move was made possible by federal funding, which the school is using to forgive the outstanding account balances from the last four years. The funds came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III), authorized by the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

It also will be extended to eligible accounts that were in collection.

“The pandemic has been hard for everyone, and we want to pay forward this federal funding to benefit our students,” President Steve Robinson said. “We hope students take advantage of this fresh start to re-enroll and complete their education, but even if they don’t, we hope the account forgiveness gives them some peace of mind during a difficult time.”

LCC officials said in a statement that, due to the nature of the funding, it is a one-time program. Future semesters will fall on students to pay either through financial aid or payment plans.

Students who think they might receive account forgiveness from this program can learn more at lcc.edu/freshstart.

