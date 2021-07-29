Lansing cracking down on neighborhood speeders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers speeding through residential neighborhoods have some people in Lansing worried for their safety. And police worried are too. Lansing Police said officers wrote more than 350 tickets since launching “Operation Slow Down” in September. But some people told News 10 more needs to be done.

“The cars go through lickity split,” said Susan Healey.

Healey likes to walk Balzer Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jolly Road every morning. But, she said it’s been getting more dangerous.

“I feel safer carrying a stick because they get so close to people,” said Healey. “I have to wave it to get their attention, then they move over. But I’m always moving it just so they know I have some right in this road too.”

“It worries me because they come around that corner, whipping around. I used to live on a busy street and I’ve seen dogs hit,” said Jeff Wagner.

“I’ve been complaining about it for two years now,” said Patience Hoppes.

Hoppes moved on the block a few years ago, and since then people driving too fast took out her mailbox.

“My kids play out here every once in a while and if I’m not right next to them to grab them when someone is speeding through, I can’t do anything about it,” said Hoppes.

That’s why Lansing Police have been cracking down on speeders across the city. Police said since they started “Operation Slow Down” in September, 354 people were ticketed and more people are slowing down.

“As we come out of the pandemic, people starting up, they need a little help to help them get back to where we were before,” said Sgt. David Burke, Lansing Police Department.

People on Balzer filed a petition to get the city to put in something to calm the traffic. It’s one of six streets Lansing is doing a speed study on. Healey and her neighbors hope the city will help them soon.

“I would like to see those speed bumps put in because maybe that will slow them down,” said Healey.

Lansing will do a speed study on Radford Street, Moores River Drive, Kendalwood Drive, Cleo Street, Ray Street and Balzer Street later this year. People can request traffic slowing measures, like speed bumps, raised crosswalks and intersections, traffic circles and street parking on either side of the street.

The city requires people to fill out a form about the details on the street being evaluated and submit a petition. At least 25% of the people living in the area need to sign it.

Major streets or streets that are defined as either emergency or truck routes are not eligible to be petitioned.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.