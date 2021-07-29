Advertisement

Jets Come to Deal With Wilson

Linebacker Demario Davis (56) is among the New Orleans Saints' offseason additions.
Linebacker Demario Davis (56) is among the New Orleans Saints’ offseason additions. Above, Davis, then with the New York Jets, looks to bring down Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen last season. (Credit: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-FLORHAM PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. The deal is worth $35.15 million and includes a signing bonus of $22.9 million and a fifth-year team option.

