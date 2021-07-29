Jets Come to Deal With Wilson

-FLORHAM PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract. The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. The deal is worth $35.15 million and includes a signing bonus of $22.9 million and a fifth-year team option.

