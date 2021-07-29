Jackson mayoral candidate profile: Jeromy Alexander

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are vying for votes to become the City of Jackson’s next mayor. Among them is City Council Member Jeromy Alexander.

“I believe we need a mayor that’s willing to listen to each and every person,” Alexander said. “When my phone rings I answer it.” Current Ward 3 City Council Member Jeromy Alexander says he loves to serve and he wants to be available to the community.

Alexander told News 10 he wants to improve roads. He believes that assessments should be on the table.

“I feel really good with the current policy because we are using assessments but we are notifying people that they have the right to petition, and to have this stopped if they don’t want it,” Alexander said. “At that point we can send out the notice of the assessments and if they are not objecting than I can take it that they are agreeing with us.”

Alexander says crime is a huge issue in Jackson, and thinks it’s something the people of Jackson must work on together.

Alexander said, “We the people can come together and say that we’re going to form neighborhood groups, we’re going to look in on each other, we’re going to parent as a village parent as a community and working together, that’s how solve these social issues.”

Alexander says youth programs can aid in the goal to lessen crime in Jackson.

He said, “Giving somebody something to do and giving them that pride of ownership, that feeling of ‘Wow, I just did a good day’s work and have this paycheck to go home with.’”

He believes attracting more people to live in Jackson is what can resolve cost of living long term.

“We’re maintaining a city of 60,000 while only having the income of 30,000 so the long term solution has got to be finding a way to attract more people,” Alexander said.

Two of the four candidates who get the most votes will move on to the primary on Nov. 3.

