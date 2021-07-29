How to prepare for a heavy storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Power companies across the area have advised people to take precautions ahead of the storm. A number of utilities sent out warnings to their customers, urging them to prepare for possible outages.

Electric companies like Consumer’s Energy and Lansing Board of Water and Light are gearing up as they anticipate power outages. And they want to make sure you’re prepared, too.

Brian Wheeler is a representative of Consumers Energy.

“Once you see winds that get above 50mph, that’s where you can have that possibility of power outages,” Wheeler said.

In light of the severe storm warnings Consumer Energy’s Brian Wheeler is strongly encouraging people to be prepared.

“Charging your devices and making sure your phone has power,” Wheeler said. “If you have an alarm for the morning, set the alarm on your phone instead of an alarm clock.”

Other tips are to secure items outside of the home so they don’t blow away, unplug electronics and close blinds, shutters and curtains on windows. And of course download the WILX News 10 weather app for updates on the storm.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s General Manager Dick Peffley asks for people to have a little patience with electric crews. The workers have safety guidelines they have to follow before they can work to get the power back on.

Peffley said, “Sometimes it’s nice the help the people understand that. ‘Why is that truck sitting there?’ If the wind is over 45 mph it’s not safe, the truck can tip over if we go up in there. And if there’s lightning in the vicinity we still have to stand down. But, we generally stage and so as soon as the weather permits we want to get up there and get the wire back up.”

Both companies say they already have plans in place, should there be any outages, to get power back up and running.

