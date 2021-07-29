Delta variant identified in Shiawassee County

CORRUNA, Mich. (WILX) - A case of the Delta variant has been identified in Shiawassee County. The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon after being informed of the infection by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Delta variant surfaced in December of 2020 in India, and has since spread quickly across the globe.

“Due to the Delta variant being more contagious, county residents should remain vigilant in practicing public health mitigation measures,” said Health Officer Larry Johnson.

County officials urged everyone to follow public health strategies to beat back the pandemic, asking everyone who can to get vaccinated, wear a mask around others who have not been vaccinated, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others who are not vaccinated, washing hands frequently, staying home when feeling ill, ventilating indoor spaces and seeking testing if experiencing systems.

The Shiawassee County Health Department will be offering vaccination clinics every Tuesday in August from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons.

