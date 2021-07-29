Advertisement

Blue Jays Acquire Closing Pitcher

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington, getting some bullpen help from a skidding Nationals team that has turned into a trade-deadline seller. The 31-year-old Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals. The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington. The Blue Jays are 4 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card.

