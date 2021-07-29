20 MSU students will get to “cash in” on their vaccines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) students who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 6 will be eligible for a cash prize when they complete the mandatory student vaccination status survey.

20 vaccinated students will be selected to receive cash prizes of $1,000 when they complete their survey.

“A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination is the best action Spartans can take to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “While these incentives are certainly one reason to get vaccinated, the rise in the delta variant and its increasing threat to our community’s progress is another critical reason people should get vaccinated.”

Students need to be 18-years-old and enrolled in at least one course to be eligible to participate in the drawing. All that’s necessary to enter is to confirm they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the vaccination survey, which was recently sent to students.

Survey responses are due by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6. The winners of the cash prizes will be drawn in late August and winners will be notified by email.

“I have never stopped advocating for individuals to be vaccinated,” Stanley said. “We know it is mission critical to arm our students, faculty and staff with the knowledge and information needed to make the best choice when it comes getting a COVID-19 vaccination. And I remain confident that the majority of our students, faculty and staff will make the informed and important choice to get vaccinated.”

