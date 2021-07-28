Township could cancel Luke Bryan concert

CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - This summer’s Luke Bryan concert outside Fowlerville could be canceled. Conway Township trustees are asking their lawyer to send a letter to shut it down.

The Kubiak Family Farm is the sixth and final stop of Bryan’s farm tour. At least one trustee is worried about liability issues. But people who live around the field where Bryan will be performing are looking forward to the concert.

“I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to it,” said Patty Arbor. “It’s very exciting for this small rural community. It’s very exciting to have somebody so famous in the area.”

But right now, the Conway Township Board of Trustees is trying to stop it.

Arbor lives around the corner from where the concert is happening and doesn’t get it.

“I’m not sure why they would want to stop the concert. I just found out about it yesterday. I’m all for it,” she said.

The township told News 10 Luke Bryan’s promoter hasn’t turned in all its paper work, including a letter making sure the township isn’t liable if something goes wrong.

Bryan’s management said in a statement it’s been working with the township since may and turned in that paperwork. But the township said it’s only gotten an applications and fees associated with it.

Arbor is holding out hope things will get sorted out.

“I’m just hoping that everything runs smoothly and they are still going to continue have the concert,” said Arbor.

The township is giving Luke Bryan’s team until August 18 to turn in all the forms and information. Tickets for the September 18 concert are already sold out.

Luke Bryan’s farm tour stopped near Richland in Kalamazoo County in 2019.

