Tigers Outlast Twins 17-14

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a grand slam...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Hansel Robles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Tigers won 6-5 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers nearly blew a 10-0 lead but held on to win the finale of a three game series at Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, 17-14. The Tigers won the final two games of their road trip to finish 2-4 coming home to play the Baltimore Orioles for four games. The Tigers now have a 49-55 record with 58 games remaining. The Twins had two six run innings and closed to within 13-12 after eight, but the Tigers added four runs in their ninth inning to put the game away. The teams combined for 31 hits. The Tigers now have a 40-31 record since May 8th.

