Tigers Outlast Twins 17-14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers nearly blew a 10-0 lead but held on to win the finale of a three game series at Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, 17-14. The Tigers won the final two games of their road trip to finish 2-4 coming home to play the Baltimore Orioles for four games. The Tigers now have a 49-55 record with 58 games remaining. The Twins had two six run innings and closed to within 13-12 after eight, but the Tigers added four runs in their ninth inning to put the game away. The teams combined for 31 hits. The Tigers now have a 40-31 record since May 8th.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.