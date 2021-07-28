Sparrow experiencing a baby boom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the start of the pandemic many wondered if the country would experience another baby boom, similar to what happened in the years following World War II. While that hasn’t borne out nationally, one local hospital is experiencing a version of it.

“Whether it’s lockdown-related or not, Sparrow is experiencing a baby boom this summer,” Sparrow officials wrote in a release. “The number of births in June was the highest monthly total since 2017 and July appears to be on a similar pace.”

This spike follows years of declines in the birth rate, both locally and nationally. Even so, hospital staff in the area are far from rusty. Sparrow, for example, handles around 4,000 baby deliveries a year, totaling nearly a quarter million deliveries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

