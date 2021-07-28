Advertisement

Rodgers Practices With Packers

Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.(WBAY)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has been working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily ended his standoff with the team. Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring - a change from his usual offseason routine - and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.

