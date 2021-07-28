Rodgers Practices With Packers

-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has been working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily ended his standoff with the team. Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring - a change from his usual offseason routine - and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.