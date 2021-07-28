Police looking for public’s help finding suspect in storage facility thefts

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Corunna City Police Department is looking for a suspect in multiple storage facility thefts.

Storage facilities on M21 and M71 have experienced multiple break-ins in recent days. Then, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect was observed having cut off five locks at the Attic Storage Facility in the 900 block of Corunna Avenue, the local name for M71.

The business owner who observed the suspect described them as a white male approximately in their mid-20′s, 5′10″, of medium build and with scruffy facial hair. They were said to be wearing a ball cap, a dark shirt and jeans.

The suspect was seen driving off in a 2010 (estimated) silver Chevrolet HHR that did not have a license plate. The back window was heavily tinted. The Chevrolet was last seen on Corunna Avenue after it left the storage facility. It is described as similar to what is pictured above, though the picture is not of the actual vehicle.

If anyone has information or may know the identity of this criminal please contact Chief Mark Schmitzer of the Corunna City Police Dept. at (989) 743-6170 or call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (989) 720-tips

