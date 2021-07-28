Ohio suspect taunts police by holding his wanted photo in Facebook post

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A wanted Ohio man appears to be taunting police on social media after posting a photo on Facebook highlighting his fugitive status.

North College Hill police are searching for Harry McDowell, who is facing charges of stalking, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and more.

The department posted his photo on Facebook asking people to call police if they had information on McDowell’s whereabouts.

WANTED SUBJECT Harry K. McDowell DOB 02/23/1987 5'8 147 Charge: Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Menacing By Stalking,... Posted by North College Hill Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

WXIX reports a Facebook user with the name “Steven Keonte Urkel” posted his response to the police department on Facebook, showing McDowell holding his own wanted photo while sitting in a car.

North College Hill police said the photo of the man in the car is McDowell, and the social media post wasn’t the only form of communication the suspect had with officers.

The department said McDowell called the police on Tuesday to tell officers he won’t turn himself in.

Police have reached out to other agencies in hopes of finding McDowell.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.