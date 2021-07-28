Advertisement

In My View: Where Michigan State players are projected in the NBA Draft

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA draft will be held tonight, 60 players chosen over two rounds, many international players in the field.  Michigan State’s Aaron Henry and Michigan’s Isaiah Livers expected to go in the second round and perhaps Michigan’s Franz Wagner in the first round.  All three just hope they are chosen prominently, signed as soon as possible and use their rookie seasons to build future terrific NBA careers and sometimes these drafted players do and of course as we know many of them often do not and just fade away from our memories of them as college stars.

