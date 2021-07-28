In My View: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Aaron Rodgers back the Green Bay Packers are now the betting favorites in Las Vegas to have the best chance to dethrone the Tampa Bay Bucs as NFC Champion. But what about the other three NFC North teams including the Detroit Lions who play at Green Bay early in the season? Will Rodgers be more of a distraction than his old reliable self? The Lions have to hope that’s the case for anyone else to dethrone the Packers in the division this fall in my view.

