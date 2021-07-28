In My View 07/28/21: Lions can hang in divisional race

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’m not saying the Detroit Lions will be an NFC North contender this fall, but the other three teams in the division have issues too.

We know about Green Bay’s off season rancor with Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings were a huge disappointment last season. Can Kirk Cousins lead them back? And, in Chicago, the Bears fans are waiting for Ohio State rookie Justin Fields to replace Mitch Trubisky.

All four teams in my view have significant issues which means if the Lions have anything at all they can hang in the divisional race for much of the season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

