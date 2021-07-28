Advertisement

In My View 07/27/21: Lions enter training camp with a new QB

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Training camp opens for the Detroit Lions tomorrow and it will be different for the first time in 13 years without quarterback Matt Stafford. Now Jared Goff gets the focus and he’ll be the story of camp in my view more so than the new coaching staff.

I believe how Goff goes is how the Lions will fare after a 5-11 season this last year.

