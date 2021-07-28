Advertisement

Mid-Michigan is under an enhanced risk for severe weather overnight; what to know

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan could be seeing some severe weather heading into the overnight period.

Currently, the mid-Michigan area is under an enhanced risk of severe weather due to storms brewing in Wisconsin and heading into southern lower Michigan tonight.

The storms will bring strong, gusty winds, heavy downpours, a moderate chance for hail and a low risk for tornadoes. It’s unknown exactly what time the storms will hit the mid-Michigan area, however they are expected to move into the area sometime past midnight.

