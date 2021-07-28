Mental health in athletes reexamined

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Simon Biles made the difficult decision to sit out, raising the question: Just how much mental pressure are these athletes under? And how can their coaches step in to help? Some local gymnastic coaches are taking the mental health of their players into their own hands.

Sports can be a way to escape the daily issues of life. But sometimes, they are the reason some of those problems exist.

Tuesday, USA’s Simone Biles decided to sit out from the Olympic gymnastics team event to focus on her mental health. Dr. Shelby Baez says that’s a positive thing.

“I think when we put all of this pressure that ‘I have to be the person who saves the day,’ it could definitely lead to other responses,” Baez said. “At the end of the day we have to make sure that she’s ok. Also remember athletes are humans too.”

Mental health is a big area of focus with Holt High School’s gymnastics team. Coach Jamie Kline says she tries to make the gym a place where her athletes feel comfortable to share their feelings.

Kline said, “I think one of the big things in any sport is you’re coaching the whole child, not just the athlete.”

A paper is filled out by every athlete each day they come into Kline’s gym. It allows Kline to see where they’re at mentally.

“Then, we coaches look at it everyday and the girls have been really honest about it,” Kline said. “Rough day at home, rough day at school. But at least we knew at the start of practice that we needed to keep an eye on them. Then they didn’t have to worry about putting on a front pretending everything was OK, because it’s fine.”

Jamie Boyd-Hamilton is the former owner and director of Red Cedar gymnastics. She says she had a similar system with her gymnasts.

Boyd-Hamilton said, “I think a lot has to come down to just conversations with your athlete. What is your energy level when you came in today on a scale of one-to-five? If you’re at a five, then let’s go! But, if your athlete comes rolling in at a three you know they’re already tired. So, you need to adapt the practice and slow the pace.”

Boyd-Hamilton believes coaches can get caught up in the rapid success of their athlete. And that can cause them to push a little too hard.

Boyd-Hamilton said, “We’re trying to protect and teach this athlete. So, coaches have to be willing to go, ‘It’s ok that we’re not going to hit this deadline because it’s more important that I have this happy and healthy whole athlete who has opportunities to be successful later on.’”

Whether it’s high school or elite athletes like Simone Biles, Dr. Baez says those on the outside need to show support.

Baez said, “She doesn’t owe us anything. I hope that one day she will be able to regain that love for the sport… This is for her and not her feeling like she has the weight of the entire country or the entire world on her shoulders.”

It’s still unclear if Biles will be back for the individual event. Her team says they will re-assess her situation and make a recommendation.

The women’s individuals start on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.