A’s and Marlins Make Trade

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-MIAMI (AP) - Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded by the Miami Marlins to the Oakland Athletics for left-hander Jesús Luzardo. Marte is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season. Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts.

