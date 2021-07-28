Lions single game tickets on sale Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can get your hands on single game tickets for the Detroit Lions in less than thirteen hours.

They go on sale on ticket master at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets will be available for both the pre-season and regular season. The regular season home opener is against the San Fransicso 49ers on Sept. 12.

Tickets go on sale HERE starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

