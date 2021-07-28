Advertisement

Lions single game tickets on sale Wednesday

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can get your hands on single game tickets for the Detroit Lions in less than thirteen hours.

They go on sale on ticket master at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets will be available for both the pre-season and regular season. The regular season home opener is against the San Fransicso 49ers on Sept. 12.

Tickets go on sale HERE starting Wednesday.

