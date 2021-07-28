High demand for affordable Lansing Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The need for affordable housing is a problem in many cities across the state, including Lansing.

News 10 spoke with the founder of the Metro-Lansing Poor People’s Campaign Wednesday, and she explained that the need for more affordable homes in Lansing has been an issue for years.

49% of Lansing residents are renters, while 51% are owners. The median rent is $819 and the median mortgage is $999.

Together, that data points to rent prices being high, with only about a $200 dollar difference in renting and buying.

The Metro-Lansing Poor People’s Campaign has wanted to get more affordable housing in Lansing. They say they’re happy to see Governor Whitmer taking action before the federal eviction moratorium ends in three days.

“Renters have been struggling all along and they’re going to continue to struggle as long as there’s not more affordable housing, and as long as people are facing eviction,” Founder LaShawn Erby said. “We know in just a few days millions of people are going to be stranded, they’re not going to have a place to live, and so the affordable housing increase is happening at a good time. It’s really exciting to see something moving in that direction.”

Erby added, “We know that the plan is going to start in other parts of the state but we’re looking forward to what can happen for us here in Lansing.”

The investment will be made up of $100 million from the American Rescue Plan, and $380 million through private funding.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.