Lansing man arrested, charged for unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

(WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is behind bars after he was arrested by Michigan State Police for illegally carrying a concealed handgun.

According to Michigan State Police, on Thursday, June 10 at approximately 3:20 a.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on M-72 near Hill Road in Clearwater Township.

During the stop, the trooper found the driver, 22-year-old Dustin James McDonald from Lansing, had a 9MM handgun underneath the front armrest. He did not have a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) and the handgun was seized.

MSP says the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant on July 19, and McDonald was arrested on July 23 in Grand Traverse County and transported to the Kalkaska County Jail.

He was arraigned for one count of carrying a concealed weapon and his bond was set at $2,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on August 9.

