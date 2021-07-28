Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to travel to Jackson to promote affordable housing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces a $100 million plan to encourage more affordable housing development in Michigan using COVID-19 relief money.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Kalamazoo and Jackson to promote her historic plan to expand housing opportunities by building 2,000 new rental units to help 6,000 Michigan residents across the state with access to safe, affordable housing, which is expected to create 1,600 jobs.

You can watch her promotion here starting at 2:20 p.m.

