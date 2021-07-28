Gov. Whitmer to travel to Jackson to promote affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Kalamazoo and Jackson to promote her historic plan to expand housing opportunities by building 2,000 new rental units to help 6,000 Michigan residents across the state with access to safe, affordable housing, which is expected to create 1,600 jobs.

You can watch her promotion here starting at 2:20 p.m.

