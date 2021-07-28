Advertisement

Former Spartan David Thomas Lands New Job

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball player and staff member David Thomas has joined the staff of Podium Risk Management, located in Southfield. Former Spartan Paul Davis also works for the firm, which specializes in helpng active and retired athletes, entertainers and executives create long term financial stability. Thomas played on MSU’s 2000 national championship team and was later director of operations for both the MSU women’s and then men’s programs.

