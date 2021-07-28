Advertisement

Families pushing for harsher distracted driving laws

(Associated Press)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Families are calling for harsher punishments for distracted driving in Michigan.

Today, three families that have experienced a death as a result of distracted driving will come together on Zoom to talk about the tragedies they experienced and why the current pending legislation is meaningful.

You can hear their stories here, starting at 1 p.m.

