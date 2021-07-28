Delhi Township kicks off weekly ‘Cruise-ins’ at Holt Farmers’ market

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to dust off your classic, modern, or project car or bike, because the Delhi Township’s Cruise-In at the Holt Farmers Market begins Friday, July 30. The cruise lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues every Friday at the same time and location.

“It’s never been more important for our community to gather and celebrate these precious days of summer after such a challenging year,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “Our Cruise-In series provides the perfect opportunity for enthusiasts to show off their rides, meet with old friends, and make new ones.”

The Cruise-In series was organized by Township Clerk Evan Hope, also a classic car enthusiast, to add to the township’s roster of summer activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Event parking will be available at the Farmers’ Market parking lot, 2150 N. Cedar St. Alcohol is not allowed on township property. Motorists will have the opportunity to cruise the “Holt Triangle,” named for the triangle-like configuration of Willoughby, Aurelius and Holt Roads and Cedar Street before and after the Cruise-In.

While traversing the triangle, motorists will have immediate access to restaurants, ice cream shops and other local businesses.

“Our Cruise-Ins will also provide a great opportunity to support our local businesses by stopping off for a bite to eat, grabbing an ice cream cone or shopping your favorite local stores,” Hope said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.