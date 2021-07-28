AG Nessel warning of rental scams for Rental Assistance Day of Action

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders of rental scams today for national Rental Assistance Day of Action. The day of action was organized to promote the historic funding available for emergency rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan, according to Nessel.

Also today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched a new tool that allows renters and landlords to find information on rental assistance in their area.

Locally, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority used federal dollars to create the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program, which provides resources to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.

Nessel says while support is available for those who need it, it’s important to remember that scammers are always on the lookout for opportunities to scam people currently searching for a place to live.

“So many people are navigating the housing market right now, which makes it even more important to remain vigilant against scams,” Nessel said.

The Attorney General says fraudulent rental listings typically happen in two ways:

Hijacked Ads – Some scammers may copy a listing from a legitimate real estate listing and place it on a different website. It all looks legitimate, but in reality the bad actor is promoting a property they’re not affiliated with.

Phantom Rentals – Other scammers may actually make up a listing in an effort to cheat an unsuspecting renter out of money. These will often offer rent that is far lower than other listings in the area.

“Never pay for a rental property without seeing it in person and meeting with the landlord,” said Nessel. “You should also search the listing online to ensure it wasn’t copied fraudulently. Do your homework and trust your instincts if something feels off about a listing – even if it offers a big savings in your rent payment.”

