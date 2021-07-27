Trial of East Lansing orchard owner goes to federal court

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An orchard owner suing East Lansing for what he claims is religious discrimination will have his day in court on Tuesday. That’s when his case against the city will go to trial in federal district court.

Steve Tennes is the owner of “Country Mill Farms” in Charlotte. The problems started when he shared a Facebook post in 2016 explaining his decision not to host same-sex weddings at the orchard.

“East Lansing re-wrote its anti-discrimination ordinance after that,” Tennes said. “Saying it applied to vendors.”

The city then banned Tennes from the farmers market.

It claims the ban was the result of his actions, but he claims it’s a result of his beliefs.

A judge ordered Tennes to be granted a vendor’s license until the case it settled.

News 10 will let you know when a decision comes down.

