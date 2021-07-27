Advertisement

Trial of East Lansing orchard owner goes to federal court

(KY3)
By Jeff Proctor
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An orchard owner suing East Lansing for what he claims is religious discrimination will have his day in court on Tuesday. That’s when his case against the city will go to trial in federal district court.

Steve Tennes is the owner of “Country Mill Farms” in Charlotte. The problems started when he shared a Facebook post in 2016 explaining his decision not to host same-sex weddings at the orchard.

“East Lansing re-wrote its anti-discrimination ordinance after that,” Tennes said. “Saying it applied to vendors.”

The city then banned Tennes from the farmers market.

It claims the ban was the result of his actions, but he claims it’s a result of his beliefs.

A judge ordered Tennes to be granted a vendor’s license until the case it settled.

News 10 will let you know when a decision comes down.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves

Latest News

Community rallies to help business open
New brewing company in Jackson opening after surviving pandemic woes
Community rallies to help business open
Community rallies to help business open
Shiawassee County Commissioner calls on Commission Chair to resign
COVID bonuses could cost county big time
COVID bonuses could cost county big time