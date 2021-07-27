Texas and Oklahoma Make SEC Request Formal

-UNDATED (AP) - Texas and Oklahoma have made a request to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says his league will consider the request in the “near future.” A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the SEC.

