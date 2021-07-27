Advertisement

Texas and Oklahoma Make SEC Request Formal

Alabama tailback Trent Richardson is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year...
Alabama tailback Trent Richardson is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year while LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne earned defensive honors.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Texas and Oklahoma have made a request to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says his league will consider the request in the “near future.” A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the SEC.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Fire at The Hub apartments in East Lansing
Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in the second period of...
Blackhawks Obtain Veteran Goaltender
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the...
Ovechkin Re-Signs With Capitals
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Biles’ Next Move?
Arthur Ray
“Overcome adversity with intensity:” Former Spartan lineman preaches perseverance as new coach at Arkansas