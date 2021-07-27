“Overcome adversity with intensity:” Former Spartan lineman preaches perseverance as new coach at Arkansas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Arthur Ray tells News 10 he’s always wanted to be an offensive line coach in the National Football League. Now an assistant with the Arkansas Razorbacks in the South Eastern Conference, even he’s not yet satisfied.

“This is Christmas morning for me. I’m a football junkie. It’s not just something that I do because it’s my job. I would do this anyway,” he said. “I was talking with a good friend of mine the other day, he say what would you do if you had all the money in the world, I said I’d be a ball coach. And I’d be working every day to be a damn good one.”

Ray’s always been grinding; even before playing his first snap as a spartan in 2011, he was battling cancer in his left leg.

He’s never forgotten how he won that battle.

“It fuels me. It means more to me,” he said. “It’s what separates me and that’s what’s going to separate me from a lot of other coaches. Football saved my life.”

He attacked that adversity with intensity. And that’s now his life motto and the motto of his offensive line staff.

“It shook me,” he said. “It’s something that I’ll never forget. It means more to me. Every day, I’m blessed. I’m walking on both legs and at one point that wasn’t a possibility. All the odds and all the negatives, I overcame them all with great faith, tremendous grit, and that’s what I talk to my guys about.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.