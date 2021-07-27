Advertisement

Ovechkin Re-Signs With Capitals

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the...
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the Stanley Cup prior to watching the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship banner rise to the rafters before playing against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Ovechkin has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $47.5 million over five years. Ovechkin turns 36 in September. He’s fifth on the career goals list with 730. The Russian superstar captain and 2018 playoff MVP during Washington’s Stanley Cup run held off signing a new contract until after the Seattle expansion draft.

