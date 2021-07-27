Ovechkin Re-Signs With Capitals

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Ovechkin has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $47.5 million over five years. Ovechkin turns 36 in September. He’s fifth on the career goals list with 730. The Russian superstar captain and 2018 playoff MVP during Washington’s Stanley Cup run held off signing a new contract until after the Seattle expansion draft.

