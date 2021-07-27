New program aims to prevent “summer slide”

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - More than a month into summer break, some students may be experiencing what’s known as the “summer slide.” That’s when kids forget what they learned during the school year.

A new program in Grand Ledge aims to keep kids learning throughout the summer. The Summer Learning program is for all grade levels.

“When students are learning virtually, some of those aspects of school like problem solving with classmates and interacting with folks you may not always interact with, those were things they didn’t necessarily get during virtual learning,” said Bill Barnes, Grand Ledge assistant superintendent of academic services.

200 staff members from Grand Ledge Public Schools are helping out with the program meaning they get to sharpen their skills, too.

“This has allowed me to stay on my A game so when school goes back in session in the fall, I can feel like I’m ready,” said 5th grade teacher Jennifer Short.

The program is halfway through, but it’s not too late to sign up. Click here for more information.

