New brewing company in Jackson opening after surviving pandemic woes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one thing to see people rally around a beloved local business that’s been a part of the Jackson community for years. It’s even more impressive when they come together and open their wallets to save a business that hasn’t opened yet.

Andrew Volk, Kevin Craft and Troy Craft are Co-Owners of Jackson’s Ogma Brewing Company.

“They have displayed patience and love and support through however means they can,” Volk said. “It takes me back every now and again when I really think about it.”

Ogma Brewing Company is finally set to open after three years of delays, partially extended by the pandemic. The community reached into its pockets to help, buying merchandise and even donating $50,000 to a Kickstarter campaign.

Kevin Craft said, “We weren’t able to come in and build when we thought we were supposed to be able to, and that kind of transpired into contractors being behind and not being able to meet their deadline because they were so backed up. So mainly that and material delays were a huge part of it.”

While they did contract out, a lot of the work was done by the owners who say this is a passion of theirs. They say they want to bring a variety of options in their beer selections.

Troy Craft said, “We do some trendy stuff when we feel inspired like the flavor of the week. But mostly, [we] just want to make quality beer and keep challenging ourselves to be better brewers.”

Ogma Brewing Company is set to open sometime in August. The owners are putting the finishing touches on it now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.