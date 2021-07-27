In My View 7/26/2021: Should the Tigers trade Schoop?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 4:00 p.m. Friday and I claim it’s one of the biggest baseball days of the calendar year.

Should the Detroit Tigers trade free agent-to-be Jonathan Schoop? I say yes only because his agent is Scott Boras who will never deliver a free agent of this stature back to the Tigers.

Too bad to let him go but get something before he is gone in my view.

