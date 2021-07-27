Advertisement

In My View 7/26/2021: Should the Tigers trade Schoop?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 4:00 p.m. Friday and I claim it’s one of the biggest baseball days of the calendar year.

Should the Detroit Tigers trade free agent-to-be Jonathan Schoop? I say yes only because his agent is Scott Boras who will never deliver a free agent of this stature back to the Tigers.

Too bad to let him go but get something before he is gone in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
(Sarah Blakely Photos WLUC KP)
Man falls to death off Mackinac Island landmark
Lansing Police are searching for these suspects wanted in a car theft.
Lansing Police need your help finding two suspected car thieves

Latest News

In My View 7/20/2021: Spartan improvement will depend largely on new transfers
In My View 6/16/21: What to expect from MSU football
In My View 7/19/2021: Cause for optimism going into Lions training camp
Munn Ice Arena is undergoing 22.2 million in renovations.
In My View 7/16/21: Will renovation of Munn make a difference in success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success? - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version