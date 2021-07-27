Advertisement

Lansing Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

MSP has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 15-year-old Aumaurie Chamberlain
MSP has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for 15-year-old Aumaurie Chamberlain
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing and Michigan State Police need help finding a missing teenager. 15-year-old Aumaurie Elizabeth Chamberlain was last seen Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1200 of E. Michigan Ave in Lansing. State police say she is originally from Florida and does not have ties to Michigan.

Chamberlain is listed as 5′7, 175 lbs. and has sandy brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and black shoes.

If you have seen Chamberlain or have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

