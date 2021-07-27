The Lansing City Council allocating funds to end racial injustice in the city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City council is allocating money to end racial injustice in the City. Mayor Andy Schor’s community action plan aims to provide equal opportunities for people of color and the LQTBQ community.

The Lansing City Council has approved $300,000 for the racial justice and equity plan. However, not all council and community members agree with the decisions that have been made so far.

“Several people wanted to be able to share experiences and thoughts and ideas in a private setting without having to see it in the newspaper the next day. They wanted to be able to be open and have a free flow of ideas,” said Andy Schor, Lansing city Mayor.

Now that this plan has been approved, Mayor Schor says he’ll start using the funds as early as today to work on inclusion in the city.

