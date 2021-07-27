Jackson mayoral candidate profile: John Wilson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Four candidates are running for mayor of Jackson. One of them is John Wilson, who ran as a write-in candidate in the 2013 mayoral race, and on the 2015 ballot.

He wants to focus on gun violence and fixing neighborhood streets.

Wilson said, “Jackson is a great city. It always has been, it is today, and we want to make it continue that way into the future.”

Born and raised in Jackson, Wilson says Jackson needs new leadership that focuses on the citizens. He believes city council is over charging homeowners on street assessments.

“It’s no fault of the homeowners that the streets are in terrible condition,” Wilson said. “It’s no fault of the city employees who work on the streets, it’s the fault of city council and city administration for misplaced spending priorities over the last few years.”

Wilson says the city should not be asking for money from the community to pay for the lead service line repairs he feels the city should find funding elsewhere.

“As mayor I will strongly encourage that City Council roll back that 24% recent water rate increase and to freeze the water and sewer rates for two years,” he said.

Wilson says a large concern of his is crime in Jackson. Once incarcerated, Wilson says they should receive programs to prevent future crime on Jackson’s streets.

“While incarcerated, while jailed, they can be given the programs and rehabilitation efforts,” Jackson said. “And when released they shall be given a second chance to prove they can be law abiding productive members of our society.”

Jackson’s primary election is on Tuesday Aug. 3. The top two candidates will go on to the November general election.

