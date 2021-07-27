Advertisement

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
MSP investigating fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening
Fire at The Hub apartments in East Lansing
Postal Service hosting drive-through job fair in Lansing
Suspected drunk driver crashes into MSP vehicle, claims the life of canine
New study shows J & J vaccine way less effective against the dominating Delta variant

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Arizona Senate issues new subpoena for 2020 election audit