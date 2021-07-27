Advertisement

DeWitt bridge closed for construction

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DeWitt, Mich. (WILX) - The bridge on S. Bridge St. in Downtown DeWitt will be closed Tuesday, July 27 through Thursday, July 29. If weather permits, the bridge will open early morning on July 29.

Crews are closing the bridge to add an epoxy sealant on the bridge decks. The sealant extends the life of the bridge but requires several days of dry weather to properly apply.

That’s not the only local bridge that’s closing for maintenance, however. Following work on the Bridge St. bridge, crews will move on to the bridge on Schavey road, which will also have to be closed to traffic. As the bridge on Schavey road is also getting a layer of epoxy sealant added, making it’s reopening weather dependent as well. Assuming the skies stay clear, it’s planned to reopen on Saturday, July 31.

